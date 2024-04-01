Making surrogacy easier in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — People in our neighborhoods could find it easier to start a family thanks to a new law.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signing the Michigan Family Protection Act on Monday.

The legislation is a package of bills aimed to make surrogacy safer in Michigan, decriminalizing surrogacy contracts and allowing a person other than the woman giving birth to be listed as the biological mother of the child.

It also provides guardrails for anyone involved in a surrogacy or IVF pregnancy.

According to the Governor's office, this will make it easier and cheaper for all Michigan families to get formal recognition of their parental relationship to their children.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook