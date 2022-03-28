MAGA event at the Capitol draws small crowd

A small group gathered at the Capitol on Saturday to rally for what they call America First values— the event included speakers and a convoy of cars honking their support.

“The focus of our event is really to promote American values, America first values that Trump really cemented in the MAGA movement," said John Paul Moran who runs the GO USA organization and helped organize the event.

Moran said America First values include a wide set of issues.

“Election security, inflation, borders, the economy, CRT in our schools, sexualizing children– I mean there are a lot of things that people are not happy about," he said.

CRT is Critical Race Theory, which is not currently taught in Michigan schools. It's also important to note that there is no evidence that shows election security is at risk or that there was any fraud in the presidential election.

One attendee, Daniel Lawless, said that he was happy to support the cause.

“It’s important to come to a place where we all can gather and make a statement to the people that work here to let them know what we believe," Lawless said.

After the day’s events concluded participants were invited to a MAGA mixer where attendees could mingle with candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

FOX 47 first reported on this event when it was initially set to be held at Lansing Brewing Company but they canceled after community backlash. It was later moved and held at the Royal Scot in Lansing.

