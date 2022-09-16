Local autism awareness advocates gathered at the state Capitol celebrating 10 years of promoting awareness

LANSING, Mich. — Local autism awareness advocates gathered at the Michigan Capitol Thursday to celebrate 10 years of promoting awareness of the disorder.

Xavier Degroat was joined by friends and supporters to celebrate 10 years of him raising awareness for challenges in the autism community.

"I've been constantly visiting the state Capitol for over 10 years now, it's however, I started really frequently visiting here 10 years ago, and it's my 10-year anniversary, being an ambassador for people with autism here," he explained.

Challenges that he's experienced first hand, and Xavier is confident in his abilities to continue fighting for his cause.

"I am the greatest, and I am the man that has the courage to stand up and not be too humble to go ramble up and tell people off. But there's times I've been labeled retarded, and I'm not retarded, I'm different. I am an advocate that has strengths and mobilities that my parents and anyone in this country can't even sometimes measure up and keep up with," Degroat said.

Degroat plans to continue working with elected officials for the rights and visibility of the autism community and has no plans of giving up anytime soon.

