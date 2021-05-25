WATCH: Q&A on MIOSHA's updated emergency rules

Elise Amendola/AP

Posted at 2:37 PM, May 25, 2021

LANSING, Mich. — Sean Egan, Michigan's COVID-19 workplace safety director, will host a live Q&A session Tuesday afternoon to discuss MIOSHA's new emergency rules. RELATED: Gov. Whitmer: Fully vaccinated employees no longer required to wear mask at work Watch it here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.