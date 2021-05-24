WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer to provide an update on MIOSHA return-to-work guidelines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will host a press conference Monday morning in Grand Rapids to provide an update on MIOSHA return-to-work guidelines.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Watch the press conference live.

The update on MIOSHA return-to-work guidelines coincides with the first step of the MI Vacc to Normal plan.

After providing the update, Whitmer will sign a bipartisan bill package that will support Michigan distillers and help them expand their businesses.

