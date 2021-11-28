Lansing stores bustling on Small Business Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — The holiday season is officially here, and local shops were busy as Lansing celebrated Small Business Saturday.

“We’re having a great day on Small Business Saturday, we’ve had lots of customers come in-- some new, some of our loyal customers we’ve had for years and years. It’s been a great day," said Ann Covert Fuller, who co-owns Country Stitches in East Lansing.

After a tough year, businesses were pleased to open their doors and welcome shoppers in-person.

“We love Small Business Day because it really points out how important it is that people shop locally and shop with us," Fuller said.

Summit Comics and Games in Downtown Lansing welcomed shoppers into their new expanded space.

“We did have Black Friday deals. Our owners decided that we’re going to continue that into the weekend so all the way until Monday," said Dustin Stevens, an employee at Summit Comics and Games.

Stevens said that Summit has a wide variety of fun games, comic books and action figures.

“We have tons of board games, we have a lot of collectibles, I just put a whole bunch of new comics in our bins and we are ready for them to come in," Stevens said.

Fuller said it's great to see people shop local because it uplifts the whole community.

“Small business day is just one day out of the year that really reminds us to shop local because that money goes into our community, you’re helping our employees that actually live in our community… so we’re really happy to see people come in on this day," she said.

Many local businesses have deals running through the weekend so it's not too late to knock out some holiday shopping and support the Lansing community.

