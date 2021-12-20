Lansing residents gathered at the Capitol Christmas tree to sing carols

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday night, around 50 people gathered at the state Capitol Christmas tree to sing Christmas carols.
The caroling was organized by the Lansing First Presbyterian Church.
"No matter what — COVID and the pandemic — it doesn't stop Christmas," Lansing resident and parishioner of the church Brian Jackson said. "We still can come together...social-distanced, safe outdoors — and spread that Christmas joy."
There were caroling books, hot cocoa and a man dressed like Santa orchestrating.
