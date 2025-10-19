Lansing "No Kings" protest draws crowds to Michigan State Capitol lawn

Neighbors gathered at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing to voice concerns about presidential actions and policies.



Protesters flooded the Michigan State Capitol lawn Saturday for the second "No Kings" demonstration this year, voicing opposition to actions taken by President Trump and his administration.

"When people make their voice heard, that's the only way that things can happen," said Jay Gibbs.

The demonstration drew people who circled the Capitol building with signs while others gathered on the steps to hear speeches from organizers.

Gibbs is with the Lansing No King Coalition, he emphasized the importance of such public demonstrations.

"What this does is it shows your community and it shows you that you have a community, and secondly it gives that community an avenue to act," Gibbs said.

Many protesters used visual displays, signs, and costumes to convey their messages.

"We've been hitting all the protests that we can, there's just so much wrong with our government right now," said Linda Allen, who brought an umbrella covered with various political messages.

Allen expressed concerns about immigration enforcement methods, lack of taxation on wealthy individuals, and actions she believes have damaged America's standing internationally.

"There are so many issues which is why I tried to get them on the umbrella," Allen said.

Not everyone in the community supports the demonstration's message. Norm Shinkle, Co-Chair for the Ingham County Republican Party, defended the president's record.

"I think the direction is so good the democrats don't know what to do," Shinkle said. "Donald Trump is successful and again if he was a king, these protests wouldn't be allowed."

Shinkle cited immigration enforcement, business investments, and Middle East peace initiatives as evidence of presidential success.

Brian Jackson, chairperson for the Ingham County Democratic Party, emphasized the constitutional importance of such gatherings.

"Protest is another tool in our tool box to fight, to exercise our rights and if you don't exercise it like a muscle you lose it," Jackson said.

Many participants expressed satisfaction with the turnout at the Capitol.

"It says to me, America cares what's happening to our government," Allen said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

