James Craig loses appeal of decision that kept him off primary ballot

LANSING, Mich. — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig lost an appeal Thursday to be placed on the August ballot.

Craig didn’t collect enough valid petition signatures due to fraud. More than 9,000 signatures on his nominating petition were deemed fraudulent by the Bureau of Elections.

Craig appealed the Board of State Canvassers’ decision but the Michigan Court of Appeals denied his appeal.

Fraudulent signatures have kept five Republican gubernatorial candidates off the primary ballot and appeals, so far, have been fruitless. The Court of Appeals has now rejected Craig, Perry Johnson "the Quality Guru," and Michael Markey. Donna Brandenburg has appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court and Michigan State Police Captain Mike Brown withdrew from the race last week.

Johnson and Craig have both indicated they will take their fight to the state Supreme Court.

If the Supreme Court wants to reverse the decision and let the candidates on the ballot despite the fraud they won’t have much time– the legal deadline to finalize candidate listings for the primary is June 3.

