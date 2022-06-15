Jake Hagg announces write-in campaign

LANSING, Mich. — Despite being disqualified from the primary ballot , 7th Congressional District candidate Jake Hagg announced on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign as a write-in candidate.

“I am not giving up," Hagg said during his announcement. "My fight continues as I’m announcing my Republican write-in campaign, and I will be the best voice to represent Michigan’s 7th District.”

The Michigan Bureau of Elections found that Hagg didn’t submit enough valid signatures to make it onto the ballot, a move that Hagg claims was unfair.

“You will have the opportunity to write my name in," he said. "Jake Hagg comma Republican on Michigan’s 7th District, on the blank space there, and I will be sending stickers to all of the likely Republican voters who can go ahead and put my name on this ballot."

Hagg faces steep odds as a write-in candidate this August. His opponent in the Republican primary, Tom Barrett, has much deeper pockets and name recognition from his time as a state senator. The winner of the race will face Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin in November.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook