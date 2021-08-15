Ingham County joins Washtenaw and Wayne Counties as most diverse in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Much like the rest of the country Lansing has seen a demographic shift since the last Census in 2010, in fact Ingham county is now classified as one of Michigan's most diverse counties.

Lansing has also grown modestly since 2010, according to the newest census data, released Thursday.

Michigan's white population is shrinking slightly. In 2010 white residents made up 76.6% of the population and by 2021 that group had shrunk to 72.4%.

Michigan's Hispanic, Latino and Asian populations all grew in the last decade. The Hispanic and Latino populations grew from 4.4% to 5.6% and the Asian population grew from 2.4% to 3.3%.

Michigan's Black population has mostly held steady over the last decade. It was 14% back in 2010 and is 13.5% in 2021.

One note about this data is that the Census denied a request by Arab American groups to have a Middle Eastern or North African category listed on the survey. Arab Americans are a significant population in metro Detroit and are officially classified as white, according to the government.

Ingham County joins Wayne, Chippewa, Washtenaw and Saginaw counties as most racially diverse.

