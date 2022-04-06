Ingham County asks residents, businesses to take internet connectivity survey

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County wants to get a clearer picture of internet connectivity in the area as it considers measures that would expanding broadband access. The county is asking residents and businesses to take part in a survey to learn more.

“The reason it’s important is the state has recently provided $250 million in competitive broadband grants, and those grants are going toward areas of underserved populations. So we really want to be able to determine where our needs are," said Gregg Todd who serves as Ingham County Controller.

The 15-question survey will help the county figure out which areas are most in need of internet improvement. Then once grants are awarded by the state, Ingham County can begin the process of making internet infrastructure improvements.

“Now we are encouraging people to take that test multiple times. Take it when all the kids are home and they're on all the devices. Take it when you're streaming movies," he said. "So that way we really get a good feel of what your speeds are. So this information, it's important to us to help us gauge what our needs are.”

You can take the survey online at merit.edu/Ingham.

If you don’t have internet at all you can request a paper survey by phone by calling 517-676-7206.

