In address, Whitmer touts progress on roads and education funding and plan to lower taxes

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her fourth State of the State address on Wednesday evening, highlighting the progress Michigan has made in the last year.

Whitmer noted major improvements on Michigan roads, delivering COVID relief to residents and closing the education funding gap with the largest investment in public education in the stat's history.

"We are doers, united against inaction. Optimists, united against pessimism. Believers, united against cynicism," Whitmer said in her remarks. "We fight for each other, not with each other. We come together to get things done. We are capable of greatness."

First, Whitmer tackled the progress the state has made on the roads; a promise she made on the campaign trail. According to the governor's office Michigan has repaired or rebuilt over 13,000 lane miles of road and more than 900 bridges.

"That's enough miles to drive from the Michigan-Ohio border to the Mighty Mac over 40 times," she said.

She went on to highlight the improvements made to education funding in Michigan, while under her watch. Over the summer legislators passed the largest education investment in state history and closed the state's education funding gap. She also said a few words of encouragement to teachers and educators.

"To our teachers, childcare professionals, aids, bus drivers custodians, parapros, administration, I see you. Thank you for working tirelessly to help our kids thrive," she said.

In the coming year, she said she will introduce a school aid budget set to be the largest increase in funding in more than two decades.

Whitmer also talked about the changes she wants to make to lower taxes for residents.

"I believe that whenever possible, we should make taxes more fair for our seniors and working families," she said. "Michiganders should be able to keep more of what they've earned."

During her remarks Whitmer also recognized the Michiganders lost to COVID-19 and in the Oxford High School shooting.

"I will always believe in Michigan because we are strong and getting stronger every day," Whitmer said.

