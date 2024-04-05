IMPROVING READING SCORES: Legislation pushes Dyslexia screening for students

Legislation 567-8 would require districts to test students, K-3, for Dyslexia 3 times a year.

The state senate overwhelmingly passed the legislation in last month.

Watch video above to hear more about the legislation and how parents feel about it.



Zora Dembrowski,7, really has the hang of this reading thing.

“She's excited to read and its wonderful to see that as a parent,” said Zora’s mom Jill.

Jill said the first grader caught on to reading pretty fast, and credits resources within the Lansing School District.

“The teachers have done an amazing job,” Jill said.

While Zora's experience with reading has been easy, Jill knows other kids may struggle.

Data from the National Center for Education found that only 28% of Michigan students perform at the standard reading level, which brings us to Legislation 567-8.

“This legislation incorporates the science of reading into every element of our early elementary education,” said Senator Jeff Irwin.

Irwin played a key role in introducing the legislation, which would require schools to test students K-3 for Dyslexia 3 times a year starting in 2027. Students 4th-12th who may show signs will also be required to be tested.

MORE ABOUT THE LEGISLATION CAN BE FOUND HERE.

“Lets make sure we don't miss that long cohort of kids who may be struggling with decoding because they have Dyslexia and need more help down the line,” Irwin said.

The legislation also highlights accommodations for students diagnosed and provides additional training for staff members to help these students succeed.

“They're going to need some kind of money to make these changes, so I hope the Michigan Department of Education gives them that,” Jill said.

The bill was overwhelmingly passed by the senate last month. As for whats next?

“It's over in the House Education Committee and hopefully we can get some consideration,” Irwin said.