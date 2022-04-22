Hundreds rally for police reform after killing of Patrick Lyoya

LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds gathered on the Capitol steps today for a rally over the police killing of Patrick Lyoya. Speakers called for the identity of the officer who killed him to be released along with broad reforms within policing.

Lyoya was shot in the back of a head by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4, following a traffic stop and an ensuing struggle on April 4. The 26-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo was stopped for an allegedly expired license plate.

“We came here because we knew we would be safe here, but we came here and lost our first born son, Patrick," said Peter Lyoya, Patrick's father.

Elle Meyers, Fox 47 News The family of Patrick Lyoya gathered on the steps of the Michigan Capitol.

The rally, organized by Black Lives Matter Michigan gave speakers a platform to talk about the actions they want to see. They want the identity of the officer who shot Lyoya released to the public and they want the officer to be arrested and prosecuted.

“Whether we’re black, white brown, yellow or green we have that right to be human beings on this ground– on this marble that we all sit on we have that right to be here," said Tamilikia Foster who attended the Thursday's rally. "To keep having to do this day by day, by those who hold a badge by those who hold office, by those who hold the dollars it’s an injustice that needs to be held accountable and it needs to be stopped.”

