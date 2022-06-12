Hundreds rally at the Capitol for gun safety laws

LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Michigan Capitol on Saturday to call for improved gun safety legislation.

The demonstration comes after three mass shootings in about as many months and was part of an effort across the country to call for change.

“My fiancee, Kyle, and I have two daughters," said Laura Lambright. "My daughter Macy who is six has said to us that she doesn’t want to go to school because of the drills where a bad person might come in and they have to hide under their desks. We don’t want that for her that’s not the future we want for our kids.”

Lambright was one of hundreds in Lansing and thousands across the country calling for change on Saturday.

Local chapters of March for Our Lives, a grassroots organization that sprung up after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, organized marches and demonstrations for June 11 including one in the nation’s capital.

“Our kids shouldn’t have to be scared to go to school, we shouldn’t have to be scared to send our kids to school," she said.

Lansing’s demonstration brought survivors of gun violence, local politicians supportive of the cause and both teachers and students from the area. Neelu Jaberi a junior at Okemos High School tells me she supports universal background checks and safe storage laws.

"Those need to be put in place because mental health resources are incredibly important we need those too, but in the end it’s the guns, we need laws on those," said Jaberi, who was an organizer of Saturday's event.

The group called on legislators to get gun control laws passed in Michigan. If not, they said they’ll elect people who will come November.

