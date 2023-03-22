Hundreds of 'Rosies' celebrate Rosie the Riveter Day at the Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds came out to celebrate Rosie the Riveter Day on Tuesday, March 21. The celebration highlights the contributions of women in manufacturing during World War II but also continues the push for equity for women in nontraditional jobs.

“I would go pick up the little tiny parts that they had to put together and select a man who had already finished with his first group of work. I would give him this part and the blueprints," said Delphine Tedeski Claput.

Claput is one of our very own Michigan Rosies; she worked primarily on the office side of manufacturing, making sure parts were accounted for.

“That was wonderful, I really enjoyed it," she said.

Claput was one of the millions of women across the US who jumped into jobs not traditionally held by women during World War II. In fact, Rosies like Claput are remembered for their significant impact on the war effort. She tells me though, at the time it didn’t feel historic necessarily.

“Back then we worked and we didn’t just pay too much attention to anything but our particular jobs," Claput said.

Women like Claput often had families while working too-- her daughter tells Fox 47 the Rosie nickname even grew to match those families.

"So when you have a mother that's a Rosie then the daughter is a Rosebud. For the boys, like my brother, they're Rivets," said Diana Claput Kelley.

Today these Rosies still show us, We can Do it!

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook