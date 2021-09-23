Hundreds gather at the Michigan Capitol to demonstrate for gun rights

LANSING, Mich. — A large group of Second Amendment supporters gathered at the Michigan Capitol on Thursday to celebrate their right to bear arms and let the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer know their rights will not be infringed upon.

“We’re just out here to spread the love and just embrace the whole 2A community," said Spencer Johnson, the area manager of Firearms Legal Protection. "I’m an avid 2A activist and I just want everybody to be comfortable with owning firearms and spreading goodness," .

Attendees gathered under a large tent to avoid the wet weather and hear speakers from across the country.

This is the first rally of its kind since the Michigan Capitol Commission banned open carry inside the Capitol after witnessing the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Attendees said they are concerned about government infringement on their right to bear arms.

"If the government is allowed to infringe on our natural right to self-defense, then.. we could end up in bondage to the government at any moment," said a man who asked to be called Boujie Lou, who is a member of the Boogaloo Bois, an anti-government group.

Johnson said gun owners are often misunderstood.

“A lot of people have a bad misconception about people with firearms, thinking that we’re all crazy and whatnot but I just want to let people know it’s good people out here and we’re trying to do the right thing, protect ourselves and everybody around us," he said.

Johnson believes the issue ultimately comes down to protecting yourself and your loved ones.

“It’s the right to bear arms. I mean it’s one of the very best ones we have on this we have the right to protect yourself and your loved ones. Not saying that nobody else like law enforcement or anything can’t do that for us but just to be able to have our own protection and trust in us and our community is something huge," he said.

