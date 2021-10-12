Hundreds gather at the Michigan Capitol to call for an audit of the 2020 election

LANSING, Mich. — Despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Michigan Capitol on Tuesday to call for what they’re calling a forensic audit of the election.

Rally attendees claim that the election was stolen and questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s win.

“I am here today because I’m standing up for Americans, we the people and election integrity," said Kevin Bigelow, who attended Tuesday's rally.

The rally was organized by a group called Election Integrity Fund and Force. The event was publicly endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week and the protest drew significantly larger crowds than originally expected.

More than 250 post-election audits and several court cases have found no evidence of significant fraud in the Michigan's election. Still, attendees called not just for a recount, but for a forensic audit of the election process here.

"A recount has to do just counting the votes that exist. But a forensic audit goes much deeper," Bigelow said. "It goes into analysis of the actual ballot to see if it's legitimate or not. It goes into, well, heck, there was like a bunch of data points and different things like that.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said a statement that she was disappointed to see actions that question a legitimate election.

“It is disgraceful to see the former president and his enablers in the Michigan Legislature continue to undermine faith in what was a successful, secure election, executed exceptionally well by over 1500 clerks and affirmed by more than 250 audits conducted by professional election officials from both sides of the aisle," she wrote.

By lying to the people of Michigan, these ‘leaders’ put their own partisan ambitions ahead of the truth and the needs of our state and country," she said. "Their goal is to cause so much frustration and confusion that people give up, disengage, stop voting and thereby stop holding them accountable.”

