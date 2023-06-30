How much will Lansing get out of the 2024 state budget?

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, the Michigan Senate passed an $81.7 billion state budget, and after doing some digging and calculations, we found out roughly how much of that money is expected to come to Lansing.

“We believe that it’s about $130 million or more,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Schor says there are a lot of plans for the money starting with market and affordable housing.

“We have an housing need, people want to live in Lansing,” he said. “And we need to have the appropriate housing for them, so we're going to have dollars that result in projects where new housing is built. We’re looking at a variety of things, many different things downtown.”

Schor said part of getting more people in homes is addressing the homelessness issue in Lansing and providing resources for the unhoused population.

“We have $800,000 for a warming center, we’ve been talking about this for a while now,” Schor said. “We have significant resources in Lansing, but adding a warming center for people will up that.”

Schor also plans to invest in things like arts and culture, education and behavioral health.

“We need behavioral health, so there’s about $10 million going to that," Schor said.

