House Oversight Committee to investigate UIA after unemployment benefits error

LANSING, Mich. — House Oversight Committee Chairman Steve Johnson is planning to launch an investigation into Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency after 650,000 residents received letters regarding paying back benefits provided during the pandemic due to an error on the original application.

“The Unemployment Agency has been a complete mess. From all the fraudulent activity occurring within the Agency to their latest letter to nearly 700,000 Michiganders potentially demanding they pay funds back, the UIA is a disaster and there needs to be leadership changes now,” said Johnson. “How about before asking people to pay funds back due to the state’s mistake, they ask former director Steve Gray to pay back his $86,000 hush fund payment.”

Michiganders who received letters are now required to reapply for pandemic benefits now that COVID-19 eligibility reasons have expanded.