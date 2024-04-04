Holding utility companies accountable

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched a new website for utility customers in Michigan.

It provides several features, including a portal that tracks outage-related patterns.

People can report owed power outage credits and learn about utility companies and their requests for rate hikes.

People who believe they were owed a credit for a power outage but didn't receive it or received less than they believe they were owed are encouraged to report it. This is available for both businesses and residential customers and helps track outage-related trends and patterns.

This comes just as DTE Energy has announced plans for a rate increase request of $456 million, which would reach just over $11 more a month on average for a residential customer.

The A.G. says with the data from this website, she will be in a better position to advocate for and hold utility companies accountable.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook