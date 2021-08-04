Here's a look at the results of mid-Michigan bond and millage proposals

LANSING, Mich. — Voters in Ingham, Jackson and Eaton counties approved all of the millage proposals and school bond issues on the ballot Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.

Lansing’s essential services millage restoration proposal which increases the city millage by 1.1342 passed with 8,169 votes. The millage provides money to the police, fire departments, and maintenance for roads and sidewalks.

A Leslie schools operating millage proposal also passed with 595 votes. The proposal increases the limitation on taxes by 18 mills for 10 years. That money will go towards operating costs for Leslie Public Schools.

Potterville Public Schools bonding proposal passed with 478 votes. The proposal will allocate $28 million to the budget for renovations like adding classrooms and remodeling school buildings.

In Columbia Township, two millage proposals passed. The first reduces tax limitation and provides funding for fire protection for the next five years. The second proposal also reduces tax limitations and provides funding for local police for the next five years.

Parma and Sandstone Townships both approved millages to fund fire protection and voters passed a Jonesville Community Schools bonding proposal that will pay for athletic fields for the district.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook