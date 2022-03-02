Growing MI Business grant program applications now open

LANSING, Mich. — A grant program designed to help Michigan businesses recoup from some of the losses brought on by the pandemic is now accepting applications.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Growing MI Business grant program last month. It allows companies who were open for business before October 1, 2019 to get back a percentage of their loss in total state sales through a grant of up to $5 million.

Other businesses who opened up between October 1, 2019 and June 1, 2020 may get a grant equal to 25% of some qualifying costs.

The state is accepting applications for the grant program from now through March 31.

For additional information visit: Growing MI Business Grant Program application.

