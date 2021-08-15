Governor Whitmer signs executive directive to speed delivery of additional vaccine doses to vulnerable residents

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued an executive directive requesting departments and agencies within the state to deliver additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable populations living in long-term care buildings, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority has been protecting those who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, including older Michiganders, residents in long-term care facilities, and immunocompromised individuals,” says Governor Whitmer. “Now, it’s important that we continue to prioritize these Michiganders by rushing an additional dose to those who need it the most.”

We’re told additional doses will bolster protection in those who may not have experienced a strong immunity response to the first two doses.

“The safe and effective COVID vaccine is the way we are going to end this pandemic,” says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. "I urge anyone who is immunocompromised and meets the eligibility criteria to get an additional dose."

Dr. Khaldun adds, “And I continue to encourage anyone who is eligible and has not been vaccinated yet to do so to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”