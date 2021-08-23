Governor Whitmer Lowers Flags for Identified MIA Korean War Soldier

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Monday, August 23 to honor the life and service of Corporal Dale W. Wright.

“I am lowering flags throughout the state to honor Cpl. Wright’s service and the sacrifices he made for our country,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am grateful that his remains have finally returned home to Michigan. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were fortunate enough to know him.”

Cpl. Wright served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

He was reported missing in action along with Army Sgt. Jesse “Johnnie” D. Hill, after their unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea on Dec. 2, 1950. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. After nearly 70 years, Cpl. Wright’s remains have been found and identified.

Cpl. Wright will be buried in Holly, Michigan.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of Corporal Dale W. Wright by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2021.

