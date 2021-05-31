Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist Release Video on Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. — Today, on Memorial Day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist shared a video honoring the contributions and sacrifices of the brave men and women who gave their lives to protect the freedom and security of our state and nation.

“On Memorial Day, we honor the memory of those who gave their lives so that the rest of us could live ours freely and peacefully,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We owe our fallen men and women in uniform a debt that we can never repay. My heart goes out to the servicemembers we have lost and to their families, who live on with one more empty chair, a wall of photographs, and a lifetime of stories. Our country has been built and protected by people who stood up for something greater than themselves. Thanks to their service and sacrifice, our future is bright.”

“The best way to honor Memorial Day is to recognize the bravery and strength of our military men and women,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “To our Gold Star families, we see you and we recognize the enormity of your sacrifice. You carry a burden few of us can fully comprehend. We must continue to tell the stories of our heroes and strive to live up to their legacies. The members of our armed services represent the best of us. They are patriots who serve our country selflessly, and we will keep their memories alive in our hearts this Memorial Day and for years to come.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook