Gov. Whitmer signs executive order refusing extradition over abortion

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Wednesday refusing to extradite women who come to Michigan for reproductive care like abortion.

The order means that if a woman from another state came to Michigan to receive a treatment that is prohibited in her home state, Michigan would not cooperate with out-of-state law enforcement.

“Visitors to Michigan must know that they can access reproductive health care within our borders without fear of extradition," Whitmer said. "I will stand up for all women, even if their local and statewide leaders refuse to. Michigan must remain a place where a person’s basic rights are preserved. In this existential moment for fundamental rights, it is incumbent on every elected official who believes that health—not politics—should guide medical decisions to take bold action.”

The executive order also says it will protect health care providers of legal abortions in Michigan from extradition to another state.

To view the full executive order, click here .

