Gov. Whitmer proposes a tax holiday for school supplies

LANSING, Mich. — There could be some financial relief on the way for parents and students as they prepare to head back to school.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a tax holiday for school supplies as part of her MI Back to School Plan.

Supporters of the proposed tax break on supplies like writing utensils, paper, computers and other tools say it could save families an average of $54 per student.

Other states like Maryland have a full week of tax-free shopping for school supplies and clothing priced under $100.

Whitmer says the plan would provide relief for families and educators who have to dig into their own pockets to properly stock their classrooms with the supplies they need throughout the school year.

"As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money out of pocket. That’s why I’m putting forward the MI Back to School Plan, which includes a proposal to temporarily suspend the sales tax on school supplies. Getting this done would lower costs for parents, teachers, and students right now, and ensure that they have the resources to succeed. I will work with anyone to lower costs, cut taxes and help our kids thrive," Whitmer said in a statement. "Last month, I signed a bipartisan education budget—my fourth—which made the highest state per-student funding in Michigan history. We should build on this progress as we get ready for the next school year by enacting the MI Back to School Plan.”

Whitmer is hoping the legislature will approve her proposal soon, and her office says she plans to support the holiday as an annual offering.

