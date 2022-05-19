Gov. Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate for Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. — Today Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the state legislature proposing to return $500 dollars to working families from the state’s budget surplus, a proposal called MI Tax Rebate Right Now.

Michiganders are facing rising costs across the board, Whitmer said in a statement, and she hopes the rebate would provide some relief.

“Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now," Whitmer said. "Michiganders are counting on us to work together to provide real relief right now, so they can pay the bills and put food on the table.”

