Gov. Whitmer pardons Mitch E. Gander, a lucky, Lansing turkey

LANSING, Mich. — One lucky turkey got a second chance at life after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned Mitch E. Gander, a turkey from Mitten Misfits right here in Lansing.

“Whereas Mitch E. Gander a turkey within the state of Michigan has applied for a gubernatorial pardon—after careful review of all the materials presented to me, I hereby pardon the sentence of Mitch E. Gander congratulations Mr. Gander," said Whitmer during the pardoning ceremony.

Monday’s ceremony is a first for Whitmer and perhaps a first for Michigan. If there were previous pardons, they're lost to history.

“There aren’t really detailed records going back as you can imagine," Whitmer said.

Mitch E. Gander just recently found a home at Mitten Misfits, a farm animal sanctuary in Delta Township. One of the owners, Bob Worthy, says now Mitch will live out his days at the rescue.

“He’s got his buddies there. We have five peacocks right now, there’s a bunch of ducks and there’s some chickens along with the goats, donkeys, sheep, pigs, and I think I got them all," said Worthy.

Whitmer says this could be a first of a beloved Michigan tradition.

