Gov. Whitmer meets with Lansing leaders to discuss budget

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer met with Lansing leaders on Wednesday to discuss how her proposed budget would affect development in Lansing and the state workforce.

“I'm also proposing that we invest more resources right here in Lansing. Funding small businesses and housing in downtown areas that have been impacted, disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," said Whitmer.

To do this, Whitmer is proposing direct grants to small businesses and hiring more oversight staff to safely speed up building big projects.

“So we can help keep our main streets alive and get them thriving again," she said.

Her budget outline includes $40 million for direct aid to communities like Lansing that have seen "departure or disinvestment" of large scale employers and their work forces. Here in Lansing, the state is the city's third largest employer and many of its workers have continued working from home.

As of October, the state had canceled nine office leases in downtown Lansing, totaling more than 161,000 square feet.

Next, the legislature needs to work to approve the budget proposal.

