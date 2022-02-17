Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Gov. Whitmer meets with Lansing leaders to discuss budget

items.[0].videoTitle
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gathered with Lansing leaders on Wednesday to talk about the local impact of her proposed budget.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 10:26:47-05

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer met with Lansing leaders on Wednesday to discuss how her proposed budget would affect development in Lansing and the state workforce.

“I'm also proposing that we invest more resources right here in Lansing. Funding small businesses and housing in downtown areas that have been impacted, disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," said Whitmer.

To do this, Whitmer is proposing direct grants to small businesses and hiring more oversight staff to safely speed up building big projects.

“So we can help keep our main streets alive and get them thriving again," she said.

Her budget outline includes $40 million for direct aid to communities like Lansing that have seen "departure or disinvestment" of large scale employers and their work forces. Here in Lansing, the state is the city's third largest employer and many of its workers have continued working from home.

As of October, the state had canceled nine office leases in downtown Lansing, totaling more than 161,000 square feet.

Next, the legislature needs to work to approve the budget proposal.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter