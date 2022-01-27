Gov. Whitmer announces distribution of 10 million KN95 masks to residents

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will begin distributing 10 million free KN95 masks to Michiganders.

The free masks will be allocated to community organizations and MDHHS offices for distribution.

“We have the tools and we know what works as we face down the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Whitmer. “By distributing 10 million highly-effective KN95 masks, we can keep families and communities safe. I encourage Michiganders to pick up a free KN95 mask at their local MDHHS office, public health department, or community organization. Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

In recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance on masks. Instead of cloth masks they recommend higher quality, and medical grade masks like KN95s for better protection.

“We are urging Michiganders to mask up to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from COVID-19,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Wearing masks are important in helping limit the spread of COVID-19, particularly the easily spread omicron and delta variants. Today’s distribution of KN95 masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.”

Other mask options recommended by the CDC include surgical masks and well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators like N95s.

The 10 million masks provided by MDHHS are in addition to the 400 million N95 masks provided by the Biden Administration to pharmacies and health centers. Those masks can be found at pharmacies and grocery stores like Kroger, CVS, and Walgreens, among others.

To find out where to pick up the masks visit Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan.

