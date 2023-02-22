Gov. Gretchen Whitmer writes tributes to Sparrow Hospital and emergency responders following MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered tributes to 25 law enforcement agencies, 9-1-1 dispatchers and medical professionals following the mass shooting at Michigan State University last week.

"I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions to keep people safe and save lives,” said Whitmer in a press release. "Officers answered the call from hours away and put their lives on the line to secure campus, and so many off-duty nurses and doctors showed up to Sparrow to volunteer that they had to turn people away. These Michiganders are the best of us, and their heroism deserves recognition. Together, we will support the MSU community and tackle gun violence, which is a top public safety and public health priority. I look forward to working with our first responders and health care professionals to pursue common sense reform and save lives.”

The special tribute recognize the contributions and value that these organizations brought to the community following the tragic events of last week. Tributes were sent to Sparrow Hospital medical professionals, Ingham County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch and first responders from local and statewide law enforcement agencies. These agencies include the Michigan State Police, FBI and many local police departments. The following is a list of all operations that received a tribute:

Sparrow Hospital

Ingham County 9-11 Central Dispatch

Michigan State University Police

Michigan State Police

Mason Police Department

Williamston Police Department

Ingham County Sheriff Department

Leslie Police Department

East Lansing Police Department

Lansing Police Department

Lansing Township Police Department

Meridian Township Police Department

Eaton County Police Department

Livingston County Police Department

Clinton County Special Operations Team

Oakland County Police Department

Auburn Hills Police Department

East Lansing Fire Department

Lansing Fire Department

Lansing Township Fire Department

Meridian Township Fire Department

Williamston Fire Department

Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Department of Homeland Security

United States Marshalls

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

United States Border Patrol

Here is Gov. Whitmer's Sparrow Hospital tribute:

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Here is her tribute to Michigan State Police:

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

And here is her tribute to Ingham County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch:

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

