Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs $70 billion budget

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the $70 billion budget with some slight changes from the proposal approved by the Michigan legislature.

The historic budget includes funding for higher education, expanded childcare and infrastructure improvements across the state.

Whitmer said that, despite disagreements over pandemic-related issues, this year's budget demonstrates what legislators can get done when they work together.

"This budget really is a testament of what we're capable of when we put the needs of the people of our state first and foremost," she said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This budget shows that divided government doesn't have to be dysfunctional government."

The budget will take effect on Oct. 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year and avoids a state government shutdown .

The funding includes about $1.4 billion for childcare that will make another 105,000 Michigan children eligible for childcare aid.

Another large portion of the budget is dedicated to infrastructure funding, including $196 million for local bridge repairs, $19 million for emergency dam safety provisions and $14 million for local governments to prepare for extreme weather.

"You wouldn't recognize me if I didn't stand up here and talk about the roads," Whitmer joked.

Whitmer vetoed a total of seven line items, all of which had to do with anti-abortion measures.

She also noted that language included in the budget proposal which would have barred the director of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health officials from enforcing mask mandates for people who are under 18. Whitmer blocked the policy saying it is unconstitutional.

In Michigan, governors are allowed to strike down boilerplate language in the budget if their administration believes the language is unconstitutional.

