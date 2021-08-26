Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces $120 million to improve freeway in Jackson County

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced additional funding to improve mid-Michigan roads on Wednesday, including a $120 million project to rebuild a portion of Interstate 94 in Jackson County.

The funding is the second installment of Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program through the state Department of Transportation. The funding will cover the cost of rebuilding portions of highly used freeways.

“This $800 million bond issued under the Rebuilding Michigan plan will create thousands of good-paying jobs and drive our economy forward,” said Whitmer in a statement on Wednesday.

Whitmer explained that the rebuilding plan aims to make driving safer in Michigan.

“Investments in infrastructure are a priority for my administration, and I am proud that we are fixing the damn roads without an increase at the gas pump,” she said.

Michigan’s roads have been a problem for years. In fact, back in 2018, the state received a D- score for its roads from the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Infrastructure Report Card.

Michigan is "faced with pothole-ridden roads, bridges propped with temporary supports, sinkholes destroying homes and closed beaches,” the group wrote in its report, calling for an additional $4 billion annually to repair Michigan’s infrastructure.

Mondy for the improvement project announced on Wednesday comes from $3.5 billion in bonds that, according to the governor’s office, will be sold in the coming years. They are expected to pay for 122 highway projects.

