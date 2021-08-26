Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces $120 million to improve freeway in Jackson County

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Dae Smith/AP
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at the Romney Building in downtown Lansing, Mich. Whitmer is directing state employees to immediately report all "imminent" threats to public health, safety or welfare higher up the chain. The Democrat issued her first executive directive Wednesday, a day after taking office. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Whitmer
Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 11:36:29-04

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced additional funding to improve mid-Michigan roads on Wednesday, including a $120 million project to rebuild a portion of Interstate 94 in Jackson County.

The funding is the second installment of Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program through the state Department of Transportation. The funding will cover the cost of rebuilding portions of highly used freeways.

“This $800 million bond issued under the Rebuilding Michigan plan will create thousands of good-paying jobs and drive our economy forward,” said Whitmer in a statement on Wednesday.

Whitmer explained that the rebuilding plan aims to make driving safer in Michigan.

“Investments in infrastructure are a priority for my administration, and I am proud that we are fixing the damn roads without an increase at the gas pump,” she said.

Michigan’s roads have been a problem for years. In fact, back in 2018, the state received a D- score for its roads from the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Infrastructure Report Card.

Michigan is "faced with pothole-ridden roads, bridges propped with temporary supports, sinkholes destroying homes and closed beaches,” the group wrote in its report, calling for an additional $4 billion annually to repair Michigan’s infrastructure.

Mondy for the improvement project announced on Wednesday comes from $3.5 billion in bonds that, according to the governor’s office, will be sold in the coming years. They are expected to pay for 122 highway projects.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter