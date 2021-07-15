GM's Lansing Delta Township plant temporarily halts production due to semiconductor shortage

LANSING, Mich. — General Motors' Lansing Delta Township plant is temporarily halting production due to a semiconductor shortage.

The plant, which employs 2,446 workers, will shut down production at least until August, a spokesperson for GM said.

“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but GM’s global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to maximize production of our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers,” GM said in a statement.

The company also noted that COVID-19 restrictions in international markets are having an impact on plants here at home.

“These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19 restrictions,” the company wrote. “We expect it to be a near-term issue.”

UAW Local 602, the union that represents workers at the plant, did not respond to a request for comment.

