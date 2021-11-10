Full-time childcare professionals to receive $1,000 bonuses from Child Care Stabilization Grant

LANSING, Mich. — Full time childcare professionals in Michigan will soon see a sizable bonus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday.

As part of a $350 million grant program called the Child Care Stabilization Grant, every full-time childcare professional in the state will receive a $1,000 bonus.

“Childcare is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment,” said Whitmer in a statement.

Issues surrounding the childcare industry came to a head during the pandemic as many families struggled to balance work while schools and childcare centers were closed. Whitmer said she noted that struggle and made childcare a priority in the budget she signed in September.

“Countless working parents rely on childcare, and without the tireless, often thankless work of providers and professionals, working families would not be able to get back to work and pursue their potential,” Whitmer said. “With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities.”

In addition to the bonuses, the grants can also be used to help childcare facilities stay open.

Those elgiible include licensed child care centers, licensed family homes and group homes, tribal-based child care and Head Start and Great Start Readiness Programs that also provide tuition based childcare.

Eligible childcare applicants must be either open and available to provide childcare on the date of application or temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Childcare providers can apply for grant money through the Michigan Department of Education .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook