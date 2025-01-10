Watch Now
Free snowmobile weekend from Michigan DNR

LANSING, Mich. — A treat for our neighbors who enjoy snowmobiling! The Michigan DNR is offering a full weekend of free trail riding from January 17-19. That weekend only, you can legally ride without a snowmobile registration or trail permit.

You can explore more than 6,000 miles of DNR-designated trails, public roads and public lands.

All other snowmobile rules and regulations still apply, including the recreation passport for state properties.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
