Free snowmobile weekend from Michigan DNR

LANSING, Mich. — A treat for our neighbors who enjoy snowmobiling! The Michigan DNR is offering a full weekend of free trail riding from January 17-19. That weekend only, you can legally ride without a snowmobile registration or trail permit.

You can explore more than 6,000 miles of DNR-designated trails, public roads and public lands.

All other snowmobile rules and regulations still apply, including the recreation passport for state properties.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook