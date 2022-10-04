FOX 47, Michigan Scripps TV stations will host Michigan Gubernatorial Debate Oct. 25

LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47, alongside our sister stations FOX 17 and WXYZ, will be hosting the final Michigan Gubernatorial Debate between Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

The debate will be Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

Our senior political reporter Elle Meyers will be moderating the debate alongside Chuck Stokes from WXYZ Channel 7 and Doug Reardon from WXMI FOX 17.

"The gubernatorial debate is a very important public service forum,” said Mike Murri, vice president and general manager of WXYZ & WMYD. “The gubernatorial candidates will present themselves and answer questions on where they stand on important issues. Michigan Scripps television stations in partnership with Oakland University look forward to broadcasting and streaming the debate in this very important election year to the entire state of Michigan.”

“Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement is delighted to partner with Scripps’ television stations in this important statewide civic initiative. Oakland University prides itself on being a steward of place. Fostering a strong democracy is critical to that work. This debate will help do that,” said Dave Dulio, director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement.

The debate will air and stream live on FOX 47 as well as on on WXYZ Channel 7 in Detroit and WXMI Fox 17 in Grand Rapids.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

