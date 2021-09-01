Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Former state employee pleads guilty to embezzlement, will pay restitution of more than $800,000

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 4:24 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 16:24:46-04

LANSING, Mich. — A former employee of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy pleaded guilty to embezzling from the state, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday.

Joseph Pettit pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of uttering and publishing, all felonies.

“This plea brings us one step closer to securing accountability in this case, and therefore, justice for the people of Michigan,” Nessel said in a statement. “State employees serve the many operations that keep Michigan running for our millions of residents. Abusing that responsibility will not be tolerated by my office.”

According Nessel’s office, Pettit created fake vendors and diverted bonds to bank accounts that he created. Administrators at his department became aware of the discrepancies in September 2020 and Michigan State Police conducted the investigation.

Pettit will also be responsible for paying full restitution, a total of $855,690.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter