Former President Trump to hold rally in Warren in October

LANSING, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump will be returning to the Mitten in October for a rally.

Trump will hold a rally in Warren in just a few weeks on Oct. 1.

Trump announced on Thursday he will deliver remarks alongside Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon and the rest of the Republican slate including Matt DePerno, who is running for attorney general, and Kristina Karamo, who is running for secretary of state.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

