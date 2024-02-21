Father becomes first in state to face charge violating Safe Storage law, after 2 year old was shot

Michigan Safe Storage Law went into effect Feb. 13.2024.

Genesee County Father first in state to face charge for violating law after two year old was shot.

Violation of the law carries an up to 15 year prison sentence.



A 2-year-old Flint Girl is fighting for her life, after Authorities said she came in contact with an unsecured gun last Wednesday.

“Doctors said she will loser her right eye and remains in critical condition as of Tuesday,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Authorities said after the shooting, the little girl's father, Michael Tolbert, took her to the hospital. From there, police searched the home on Cloverlawn Drive in Flint and found 2 unsecured guns.

“There were two firearms located in the front room bed,” Leyton said. "One firearm was a revolver, and the other was a pistol.”

As a result, Tolbert now faces several charges, including violating the new Firearm Safe storage Law, which went into effect a day before the little girl was shot.

If convicted, Tolbert will be the first in the state of Michigan charged with violating the Safe Storage Firearm Law, and it carries an up to 15-year penalty.

Meanwhile, law enforcement is encouraging gun owners to take more responsibility.

“Please do your part to make sure guns are stored properly,” said Greg Morenko with Michigan State Police.