Emily Dievendorf leads in Democratic primary for state House District 77 by less than 30 votes

LANSING, Mich. — The Democratic primary race to represent District 77 isn’t over just yet, but with 100 percent of precincts reporting, the unofficial results show Emily Dievendorf with just a 25 vote lead over Jon Horford.

“Generally, you wait until all of your opponents have made a call and conceded, we haven’t heard from both our opponents," said Dievendorf.

FOX 47 reached out to Horford for comment, but we haven't heard back. Dievendorf heard from Logan Byrne personally, and he put out a message over social media congratulating her.

Byrne wrote, “Emily you are a good bar trivia partner and will make an even better legislator."

“I am feeling incredibly excited, motivated and relieved not just because I’m tired, but also because to me this election increasingly was about democracy," she said.

Clinton County Clerk Deb Sutherland told FOX 47 News via email on Wednesday that all their election results for District 77 are currently unofficial. The Board of County Canvassers will meet on Thursday to begin certifying the election. In the meantime, Dievendorf says she’s ready to take on the general election this fall.

There are more races like District 77 that haven’t been called just yet, and we’ll continue covering the election.

