Does your tree have what it takes to be the next State Christmas Tree?

LANSING, Mich. — As our neighbors experience their first taste of summer-like weather, the State is thinking about....Christmas?

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget is officially kicking off their search for the 2025 State Christmas Tree, and they want your help!

Over the years trees have come from Michigan backyards to public land near highways and forests.

The tree must be a spruce or a fir and at least 60 feet tall. It must be easily accessible from the road with no interference from wires and available for free.

Think your tree has what it takes?

Send your nomination to christmastree@michigan.gov by August 18.

You must include your name, telephone number, a photo of the tree and info about its size and location to be considered.

