Consortium of Michigan schools aim to relieve teacher shortage by removing barriers

LANSING, Mich. — Intermediate school districts across the state have come together to address our crippling teacher shortage. Their goal? Address the root causes of the issue and remove barriers to find some solutions.

“This all started with a relatively simple question: what can we do to address the teacher pipeline shortage need while at the same time improving quality?" asked Eric Hoppstock, the superintendent for Berrien RESA.

It's a problem that goes back a while. According to the consortium, teacher preparation programs in the state fell more than 66% even before the pandemic.

“What I’ve heard from some of the educators, especially teachers are they just want to see the relief," said Daveda Colbert the superintendent of Wayne RESA.

Colbert explained that current teachers in her district are often stretched very thin. Even school administrators are forced to cover classes when there aren’t enough teachers.

This new program, which includes 39 intermediate school districts including ours here in Ingham County, aims to make it easier to get certified to teach in Michigan.

“They are looking forward to individuals joining them in the field," said Colbert.

The consortium plans to utilize state education dollars and is open to people regardless of degree.

“Our program will be responsive to people who are coming in with no college credit, some college credit, almost a bachelor’s degree, and even if they currently have a bachelor’s degree, they will all have an onramp to get enrolled and certified," said Jack Elsey the founder of the Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative.

Over the next five years, the group hopes to produce hundreds more teachers for Michigan.

