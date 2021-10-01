Clean Slate to Drive reinstates thousands of Michigan driver's licenses starting Oct. 1

LANSING, Mich. — Today marks the first day that Michigan will no longer suspend a person's driver's license for non-driving-related issues and thousands of Michiganders will get their license back immediately.

The move is part of Clean Slate to Drive which is a change in Michigan law. People who had their licenses suspended for issues not related to driving, like failing to pay tickets, court fines or failing to appear in court, among other problems, will have their suspension lifted.

Clean Slate to Drive is part of a package of new laws that passed the Michigan legislature last year and will removed infractions from thousands of drivers in the state.

The violations covered by the change include:

Open intoxicants in the vehicle

Open intoxicants in the vehicle (passenger)

Person under 21 transporting or possessing alcohol in vehicle

Person under 21transporting or possessing alcohol in vehicle (passenger)

MIP (Person under 21 purchase/consume/possess liquor)

Failure to comply with civil infraction

Person under 21 used fraudulent ID to purchase liquor

Sold or furnished alcoholic liquor to a person under 21

MIP (minor in possession, consumption, or purchase of liquor)

Felonious driving

False report or threat of bomb or harmful device at school

Holds placed on licenses for unpaid parking tickets

According to the Michigan Department of State, those who are impacted by the change will receive letters explaining if they have infractions that will be removed of if they will get their licenses back immediately.

The issues on the list will remain on a person's driving record.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook