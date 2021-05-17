Watch
Capitol Commission strengthens open carry ban at Michigan Capitol

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, armed men stand on the steps at the State Capitol after a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Lansing, Mich. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Electoral College Protests Trump Michigan
Posted at 3:11 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 15:33:22-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Capitol Commission has closed a significant loophole that would have allowed people with concealed carry licenses to carry firearms openly at the Michigan Capitol.

In a unanimous vote on Monday, the commission agreed to change the language of the open carry ban passed in January. The change bars anyone from openly carrying a concealed weapon on the Capitol grounds, even with the proper permits.

The Michigan State Police brought the issue to the attention of the commission about a month ago, noting that the existing ban would still allow people with a concealed pistol license to openly carry a firearm at the Capitol.

To make the ban “truly enforceable,” state police said, the loophole needed to be closed.

The commission began drafting an open carry ban for the Capitol grounds a year ago after demonstrators entered the building and viewing areas to protest COVID-19 restrictions, many of them armed.

Law enforcement officers are still allowed to open carry at the Capitol as long as they have the proper identification and are within their official duties.

