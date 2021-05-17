Capitol Commission strengthens open carry ban at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Capitol Commission has closed a significant loophole that would have allowed people with concealed carry licenses to carry firearms openly at the Michigan Capitol.

In a unanimous vote on Monday, the commission agreed to change the language of the open carry ban passed in January. The change bars anyone from openly carrying a concealed weapon on the Capitol grounds, even with the proper permits.

The Michigan State Police brought the issue to the attention of the commission about a month ago, noting that the existing ban would still allow people with a concealed pistol license to openly carry a firearm at the Capitol.

To make the ban “truly enforceable,” state police said, the loophole needed to be closed.

The commission began drafting an open carry ban for the Capitol grounds a year ago after demonstrators entered the building and viewing areas to protest COVID-19 restrictions, many of them armed.

Law enforcement officers are still allowed to open carry at the Capitol as long as they have the proper identification and are within their official duties.

