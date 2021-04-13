Call to Action Rally at the Capitol; 'protect voting rights and stop voter suppression bills'

LANSING, Mich. — A Call to Action Rally to protect voting rights and stop voter suppression bills will take place on the steps of the state capitol in Lansing at 12 p.m. on April 13.

Today is the first day in which the Michigan State Legislature will come back into session. Among the priorities for the legislation is the 39 reform bills geared towards Michigan elections.

“These proposed 39 bills in the state of Michigan are no more than an egregious effort to suppress the right to vote," said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President of the Detroit Branch NAACP. "Republican legislators are targeting areas all across the country where turnout by people of color has been high and republican victories have been low. It has nothing to do with voter fraud. It has everything to do with voter turnout. We will gather at the state’s capitol because as John Lewis said, ‘The right to vote is precious. It is almost sacred.’ The time is now.”

The United Auto Workers will also be participating in the rally.

“The right to vote is a fundamentally protected right and yet women suffragettes had to fight for those rights," said UAW President Rory L. Gamble. "Minorities had to fight Jim Crow laws geared at cruel political games meant to suppress those rights. We are here today with a radical Republican legislative faction that has a goal to suppress and make it harder to vote and not easier.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has also indicated his support of the rally and will be a participant.

WATCH LIVE

More updates to come later this afternoon.

