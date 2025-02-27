"Build Baby Build": Gov. Whitmer touts MI economy, calls for more housing in State of the State Address

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held her seventh State of the State address Wednesday night

Gov. Whitmer said the state has its highest rainy day funds ever and calls for lawmakers to invest in more housing

Video shows Gov. Whitmer touching on a number of topics including the economy and President Donald Trump

Rain and mist coated the state capitol in Lansing as Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered the State of the State address, touting the economy and calling for more investments into housing.

"My fellow Michiganders, the state of our state is strong and it's on all of us to make it stronger and kinder too," Whitmer said.

Whitmer delievered the seventh State of the State address as governor in front of a joint session of the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives, and the Michigan Supreme Court.

On a rainy Wednesday night, Gov. Whitmer said the state saw a surplus in its budget, and that Michigan's 'rainy day funds' are at its highest ever: $2.7 billion.

The governor also called on lawmakers to generate the largest investment to housing in the state's history.

"Right now we're short 140,000 homes statewide," Whitmer said. "The way forward is clear: we gotta build baby build."

Michigan Republican Party Chairman and State Sen. Jim Runestad (R-MI 23rd District) released a statement criticizing the state's budget under Gov. Whitmer's tenure:

“In 2017, the budget for the state of Michigan was about $56 billion. After nearly seven years of Governor Whitmer’s leadership, her budget has now ballooned to over $80 billion. This exponential growth represents massive expansions of the state government. More bureaucrats hired to come after honest tax payers, more taxes to pay for those bureaucrats, and more wasteful government programs that are more focused on DEI than the common sense governmental functions that Michiganders want.”

“Last November, Michigan voters sent a clear message to Lansing politicians; they want a government that works for them, not against them. Gov. Whitmer needs to cut the pork, cut the extreme left wing policies, and cut Michigan taxes. The 2026 elections are right around the corner, and the Michigan GOP will work nonstop to ensure that Republicans take control of the state government and get Michigan back on the right track. We will Make Michigan Great Again.”

Gov. Whitmer also pushed back on the Trump Administration's proposed tariffs that threaten to impact trade with Michigan's neighbor Canada.

"I'm grateful that Republicans, Democrats and private sector leaders are speaking out against widespread 25% tariffs on our neighbors," Whitmer said. "Saying no to Canada would mean saying yes to China."

Last week, President Donald Trump re-appointed Whitmer to the Council of Governors, making Whitmer the longest serving member on the council.

Gov. Whitmer promised bipartisanship with President Trump moving forward.

"I do hope to find common ground with President Trump," Whitmer said. "I'm not looking for fights but I'm not backing down from them either."

Whitmer also reaching across the aisle to Republicans during her speech specifically House Speaker Matt Hall (R-MI 42nd District).

Since becoming House Speaker, Hall has made calls to raise transparency in state budgeting.

"In this year's budget lets have total transparency on all earmarks because if you want to invest taxpayer money you should put your name on it," Whitmer said. "If they can do it in DC we sure as hell can too."

Gov. Whitmer ended her speech calling on Michiganders to be examples for the rest of country.

"Now in a divisive national moment where America needs a new way forward, Michigan can lead because at our best we are strong and kind," Whitmer said.

"Kindness is strength."

